Hoops preview: Cougars, Lancers, Knights

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert and Lincolnview will each play one game this weekend, while Crestview will be in action Friday and Saturday night. Previews of each game can be found below.

Defiance at Van Wert

In the Western Buckeye League opener for both teams, Van Wert (1-2) will try to snap a two game losing streak when Defiance (2-1) town comes to town on Friday night.

The Cougars will enter the game averaging 57.6 points per game while allowing 60.3 points per outing. Owen Treece is Van Wert’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 27 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Tanner Barnhart and Jake Hilleary each average 6.3 points per game, while Clayton Proffit is averaging six points per contest.

Defiance split last weekend’s games, beating Paulding 75-34 and losing to undefeated Rossford 63-50. The Bulldogs are averaging 61.7 points per game and allowing 43.7 and are led in scoring by Will Lammers (16.7 ppg) and Tyrel Goings (14.3 ppg). Goings leads the team in rebounds (8.3), followed by Lammers (7.0).

Van Wert won last year’s game 67-58, and the Cougars have won three straight in the series.

Friday night’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

After this weekend, Van Wert will play four consecutive double weekends.

Wayne Trace at Lincolnview

Ahead of Saturday’s game against visiting Wayne Trace, the Lancers (2-0) have enjoyed wins over Van Wert and Continental.

Lincolnview averages 57.5 points per game while giving up 50 points per outing. Creed Jessee is the team leader in scoring (14.5 ppg), while Landon Price and Aaron Cavinder are averaging 9.5 points per game. In a balanced attack, Collin Overholt averages nine points per game followed by Clayton Leeth (7.5 ppg) and Jake Bowersock (6.0 ppg). Bowersock leads the team in rebounding with 5.5 per game.

Wayne Trace (1-2) rolled to a 69-61 win at Paulding last Friday and the Raiders, who will host Liberty Center Friday night, are averaging 52 points per game while allowing 59 points per contest.

Entering the weekend, Nate Gerber leads the Raiders with 19.3 points per game, while Alex Reinhart averages 9.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Cameron Sinn contributes nine points per contest, followed by Reid Miller (7.0).

Saturday’s game will air live on 99.7 WKSD. After that, the Lancers will play nine straight double weekends.

Crestview at Columbus Grove, at Fort Recovery

The Knights (1-2) will play their first two road games of the season with the Northwest Conference opener at Columbus Grove, then a non-conference game at Fort Recovery the following night.

After Saturday night’s 63-56 overtime win against Parkway, Crestview is averaging 51.7 points per game while allowing 54.3 points per outing. Kalen Etzler scored 31 points in his first game of the season, and JJ Ward (10.7 ppg) and Carson Kreischer (10 ppg) also average double figures. Etzler pulled down eight rebounds against the Panthers and Kreischer averages 5.3 rebounds per game.

Columbus Grove (2-0) has wins against Wayne Trace and Ottoville, and the Bulldogs are averaging 58.5 points per game, while giving up just 37.5 points per game.

Blake Reynolds leads a balanced offensive attack with 15 points per game, while Tayt Birnesser averages 10 points per outing, followed by Gabe Clement (9.0 ppg) and Evan Hopkins (8.5 ppg).

Crestview won last year’s game 61-44.

Fort Recovery enters the weekend 2-1, with wins over St. Marys Memorial and Jay County (IN), along with a loss to Versailles. The Indians, who play Parkway on Friday, average 58.3 ppg, while giving up an average of 52 points.

Information on individual leaders was not available.

The two teams didn’t play last season.