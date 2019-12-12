Ezellia B. McIntosh

Ezellia B. McIntosh, 92, of Convoy, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Van Wert Health.

She was born September 27, 1927, in Wilder Branch, Leslie County, Kentucky, the daughter of Woolery and Eva Bailey, who both preceded her in death. On April 8, 1946, she married James McIntosh, who also preceded her in death.

Ezellia retired from the Dana Corporation. She loved music, dancing, and gardening.

Surviving are five children, Shirley Ann (Stokley) Colwell of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Evelyn Kerns of Syracuse, Indiana, Jim (Pam) McIntosh of Naperville, Illinois, Jerry (Jan) McIntosh of Convoy, and Jeff (Mary Ann) McIntosh of Van Wert; her grandchildren, Chris (Benita) Colwell, Bob Taylor, Scott Bates, Billy (Lisa) Knoll, Kevin (Rita) Cluts, Troy (Lori) Kerns, Kelly (James) Feipel, Shane McIntosh, Tara McIntosh, Amy McIntosh, Zach (Megan) McIntosh, Austin (Erica) McIntosh, and Samantha Regan; 16 great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Marvin Mumper.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Phyllis Mumper; brothers, John Baily, Roy Bailey and Woolery Bailey, Jr; sisters, Goldie Kammerer and Nelle Colwell.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home in Convoy, with the Rev. Bud Walls officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ezellia`s memory may be directed to Convoy Fire & EMS.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.