Crestview selling advance hoops tickets

Submitted information

CONVOY — Presale tickets for Crestview’s boys’ basketball games at Columbus Grove on Friday and at Ft. Recovery on Saturday will be on sale Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the athletic office.

Prices are $4 for students and $5 for adults for the Friday game at Columbus Grove, and $4 for students and $6 for the Fort Recovery game. All tickets at the door are $7.