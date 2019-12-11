State rep. testifies on prevailing wage bill

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) and Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) this week gave sponsor testimony on House Bill 78 in the Ohio House of Representatives Commerce and Labor Committee.House Bill 78 would allow political subdivisions, special districts, and state institutions of higher education the choice to apply the prevailing wage law to public improvement projects.

Craig Riedel

“I am proud to introduce this common sense legislation to the committee along with my joint sponsor, Representative Manchester,” Rep. Riedel said. “With this bill, local government entities will get to choose for themselves on a job-by-job basis whether they want to use prevailing wage.”

Riedel noted that, for example, if Summit County wants to use prevailing wage on a project to pave a stretch of road it could choose to do so. At the same time, if Van Wert County decided it did not want to use prevailing wage to pave a stretch of road and, instead, uses market rates that likely would save taxpayer dollars, it could also do so.

Under current law, prevailing wage mandates begin at $250,000 for local capital projects. In many cases, this causes communities to suffer from additional costs to either the taxpayer or the failure of project completions due to these increased costs. HB 78 increases the threshold for new construction projects from $250,000 to $500,000 with the intent to capture many new construction projects and eliminate these restrictions.

“Prevailing wages mandated on projects in small villages and townships, especially in my district, make some public-improvement projects as much as 20 percent higher than the market rate,” Rep. Manchester said. “Not only is this an issue of local control, but House Bill 78 serves as a great cost-savings measure for our villages and townships.”

HB 78 now awaits a second hearing in the Commerce and Labor committee.