Dienstberger Foundation hands out grants

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

DELPHOS — The Arnold C. Dienstberger Foundation played Santa Claus Tuesday evening to 27 community organizations, disbursing a total of $320,000 for local projects and programs.

Delphos Community Christmas Project representative Edna Fischer talks about what her organization will do with the money it receives from the Arnold C. Dienstberger Foundation.

photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

It was the 22nd year for the foundation to provide community grants, starting in 1998 with grants totaling just under $63,000 to five times that amount on Tuesday.

Emcee Rick Miller talked about the history of the foundation, which was begun in 1966 following the sale of Dienstberger’s two nursing homes, Delphos Memorial and Sarah Jane Living Center, to Vanrue Properties Inc., owner of Vancrest Health Care Centers. The foundation invested the money and began disbursing the income in 1998 — a total of nearly $6 million to date.

As he has in the past, Miller said the real heroes of Tuesday’s event are the volunteers and organizations that make Delphos a better community through their efforts.

“You make things happen through your volunteerism, through your efforts, and the things that you do, and we as a board would like to thank you,” he said.

This year, $65,000 was given to Delphos Stadium Club, as well as a total of $5,000 to the St. John’s and Jefferson athletic boosters, with much of that money to be used for football field improvements in Stadium Park.

Representatives of some of the organizations receiving grants from the Dienstberger Foundation pose for a photo following Tuesday’s event.

Delphos City Schools and St. John’s School each received $50,000, with school superintendents saying the money would be used mostly for technology upgrades for students and staff. The Delphos Canal Days organization received $25,000, to be used for improvements to a lot at Main and Fourth streets. The Delphian Social Club’s grant of $20,000 will also be used for that purpose.

The Delphos Community Christmas Project received $15,000, which representative Edna Fischer said would be used to ensure that as many needy Delphos children as possible have a good Christmas. Delphos Senior Citizens also received $15,000 for its transportation program, as well as the purchase of lawn mowers for its chore program.

Delphos Rotary Club received $12,000 to bring in music groups for its summer music program at Stadium Park.

Other grants are as follows:

Allen Country Crew 4-H Club — $200

Allen County DARE — $3,000

Delphos Museum of Postal History — $5,000

Delphos Area Chamber of Commerce — $2,000

Community Health Professionals — $6,000

Delphos Boy Scouts — $600

Delphos Cub Scouts — $600

Delphos Girl Scouts — $600

Delphos Optimist Club — $5,000

Delphos Police Department — $5,000

Delphos Fire & Rescue — $5,000

Delphos Public Library — $3,000

Delphos Tri-County Wrestling — $500

Delphos Kiwanis Club — $10,000

St. Vincent De Paul Society — $7,500

Delphos Baseball and Softball Association — $2,500

In addition to Miller, who is a foundation trustee, other Board of Trustee members include President John Nomina, Vice President Bill Massa, Treasurer Doug Harter, Secretary Jerry Gilden, Loni Miller, Doris Neumeier, and Nick Clark.