Children’s hospital donation

Van Wert Elementary School’s Cougar Club held its third annual Candy Canes for a Cause December 2-6. Candy canes were sold at lunchtime for 50 cents, with proceeds benefiting the Shriners Hospital for Children through the Red Sneaker Fund. The Sneaker Fund directly supports research conducted at the Shriners Hospitals specializing in burn care and was originally established for the purpose of purchasing sneakers for patients with burn injuries because of the comfort and sturdiness they provide. VWES students raised a total of $800 to donate to the Shriners Hospitals. Here, Van Wert Elementary students donate a check for $800 to the Shriners clowns. VWCS photo