2 injured in collision with school bus

VW independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — Two people were injured when the vehicle they were in collided with a Delphos City Schools bus on Fifth Street in that city Tuesday evening.

The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that Earline Williams, 85, and a passenger in her 2015 Buick Encore, John Williams, 87, both of Delphos, suffered minor injuries and were taken to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima by the Delphos Fire and EMS for treatment.

According to troopers, Earline Williams failed to yield the right-of-way from a private drive and turned into the path of the westbound school bus operated by Drew Wertenberger, 46, of Delphos.

Neither Wertenberger nor Deborah Stetler, 59, of Delphos, a passenger on the bus, were injured. Neither were 15 student passengers who were returning to the school from a sporting event.

Investigators believe Earline Williams was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

The Lima Post was also assisted at the scene by the Delphos Police Department. The Patrol reminds motorists to always wear a properly adjusted seatbelt.