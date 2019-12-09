VW independent sports roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Here are results of Saturday’s Lincolnview Lancers basketball game, Van Wert wrestling and Van Wert and Lincolnview bowling.

Basketball

Lincolnview 53 Continental 42

CONTINENTAL — A balanced attack helped Lincolnview defeat Continental 53-42 on Saturday.

Creed Jessee led the way with 15 points, while Clayton Leeth scored 10 for the 2-0 Lancers. Landon Price and Aaron Cavinder each chipped in with eight points. Jake Bowersock had a team high eight rebounds, while Jessee had seven boards.

As a team, Lincolnview held a 26-20 rebounding advantage, while shooting 16 of 44 (36 percent) from the floor and 15 of 16 (94 percent) from the foul line.

The Lancers led 14-6 after the first quarter, then enjoyed a 27-12 halftime advantage. The lead was 10, 34-24, after three quarters.

Continental was held to 32 percent shooting (14 of 44), and the Pirates connected on 11 of 17 free throws (65 percent). Mitchell Coleman led all scorers with 26 points.

Lincolnview will host Wayne Trace on Saturday.

Wrestling

Van Wert competes in Sidney

SIDNEY — Gabe Steyer won an individual championship and Van Wert placed eighth out of 10 teams at the Jim McCracken Invitational in Sidney on Saturday.

Steyer won the 152 pound weight class with a 16-1 technical fall over Joel Abbott of Benjamin Logan. The senior finished the day 4-0, including two pins and two technical falls.

At 160 pounds, Macein Bigham recorded a fifth place finish with a pin in 1:29 over Andrew Mosier of Wapakoneta, and Eli Kline finished fifth in the 285 pound weight class with a 2:40 pin of Wapakoneta’s Keith Houser.

Spencer Blue finished sixth at 195 pounds, falling via a pin in 3:15 to Allen East’s Ethan Boday. Clay Ellerbrock finished fourth after being pinned at 285B.

Allen East won the tournament. Full results can been seen at: https://www.baumspage.com/wr/sidney/2019/2019%20News%20Results.pdf.

The Cougars will host Defiance on Thursday.

Bowling

Lady Cougars compete at Spartan Invite

LIMA — Van Wert placed third in the backer game format tournament at 20th Century Lanes in Lima on Saturday.

A baker style game is where five individual bowlers complete a game by rolling two frames each in a predetermined order. The field of eight teams bowled a total of 16 baker games then seeded for the championship rounds.

The Lady Cougars found themselves in first place after four games and in the second baker game of the day set a new team record with a score of 224.

The team would bowl a total of six baker games of over 200, the most by any team on the day. Overall, the Lady Cougars defeated Elida, but fell to Bath to finish third.

“We are rapidly building depth and will continue to grow as a team,” head coach Kevin Decker said.

The Lady Cougars were led by Lorrie Decker (converted average 213), Makenzie Bowers (190), Makenna Nagel (181) and Katie Hauter (155).

Van Wert will play Ottawa-Glandorf at Highland Lanes in Ottawa at 5 p.m.today.

Minster sweeps Lincolnview

MINSTER — At Community Lanes, Minster swept visiting Lincolnview, winning 1917-1819 on the girls’ side and 2181-1954 on the boys’ side.

Shiann Kraft led the Lady Lancers with a 323 series (154, 169), while Shania Profit rolled a 242 series (113, 129). Hanna Scaggs finished with a 222 (101, 121).

Drew Motycka led the Lancers with a 269 series (144, 125), while James Reinhart rolled a 157 game.

Lincolnview will face Lima Sr. at Plaza Lanes on Tuesday, December 17.