Walmart hosting Toss-A-Toy event Sat.

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Walmart will again support the Toss-A-Toy event being held this Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the store.

Any customer that purchases an item for kids from any Walmart department, for a cost up to $100, will receive 50 percent off the price, so that more items can be purchase for local youngsters.

Eric McCracken and his staff at Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service volunteer to organize and support this Christmas fundraiser and will have volunteer runners at each register to load items into pickup trucks provided for the event.

There will be designated registers set up at the front end of the store where Toss-A-Toy purchases can be made, so customers should watch for the signs at those registers.