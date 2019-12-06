VWHS announces examination schedule
VW independent/submitted information
Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has announced the schedule for mid-term exams, to be held Thursday, December 19, and Friday, December 20.
All students are required to take an examination unless a course does not offer one or students were granted permission to exempt an exam through the Renaissance program. The schedule for examinations is as follows:
Thursday, December 19
- First exam session, 8-9:20 a.m., for first period classes
- Second exam session, 9:30-10:50 a.m., for second period classes
- Open lunch, 10:50-11:50 a.m.
- Third exam session, 11:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m., for third period classes
- Fourth exam session, 1:20-2:40 p.m., for fourth period classes
- Staff team time, 2:40-3:10 p.m.
Friday, December 20
- Fifth exam session, 8-9:20 a.m., for fifth period classes
- Sixth exam session, 9:30-10:50 a.m., for sixth period classes
- Open lunch, 10:50-11:50 a.m.
- Seventh exam session, 11:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m., for seventh period classes
- Make-up testing, 1:20-2:40 p.m.
- Staff team time, 2:40-3:10 p.m.
POSTED: 12/06/19 at 7:57 am. FILED UNDER: News