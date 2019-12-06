The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

VWHS announces examination schedule

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has announced the schedule for mid-term exams, to be held Thursday, December 19, and Friday, December 20.

All students are required to take an examination unless a course does not offer one or students were granted permission to exempt an exam through the Renaissance program. The schedule for examinations is as follows:

Thursday, December 19

  • First exam session, 8-9:20 a.m., for first period classes
  • Second exam session, 9:30-10:50 a.m., for second period classes
  • Open lunch, 10:50-11:50 a.m.
  • Third exam session, 11:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m., for third period classes
  • Fourth exam session, 1:20-2:40 p.m., for fourth period classes
  • Staff team time, 2:40-3:10 p.m.

Friday, December 20

  • Fifth exam session, 8-9:20 a.m., for fifth period classes
  • Sixth exam session, 9:30-10:50 a.m., for sixth period classes
  • Open lunch, 10:50-11:50 a.m.
  • Seventh exam session, 11:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m., for seventh period classes
  • Make-up testing, 1:20-2:40 p.m.
  • Staff team time, 2:40-3:10 p.m. 

POSTED: 12/06/19 at 7:57 am. FILED UNDER: News