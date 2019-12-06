VWHS announces examination schedule

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has announced the schedule for mid-term exams, to be held Thursday, December 19, and Friday, December 20.

All students are required to take an examination unless a course does not offer one or students were granted permission to exempt an exam through the Renaissance program. The schedule for examinations is as follows:

Thursday, December 19

First exam session, 8-9:20 a.m., for first period classes

Second exam session, 9:30-10:50 a.m., for second period classes

Open lunch, 10:50-11:50 a.m.

Third exam session, 11:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m., for third period classes

Fourth exam session, 1:20-2:40 p.m., for fourth period classes

Staff team time, 2:40-3:10 p.m.

Friday, December 20