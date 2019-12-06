United Way campaigns end

Two organizations recently completed 2019-20 United Way campaigns. Wee Care Learning Center (students shown above) employees and staff increased their pledges and donations from last year. They also collected nearly 900 non-perishable food items for the Day of Caring Food Drive. Lincolnview Local Schools staff and students donated nearly $5,000 to the United Way and collected 5,209 food items this year for the Day of Caring. Teacher Sandra Dowdy was the winner of gift cards from Truly D’vine and Brewed Expressions and her class won an ice cream party and t-shirts for being the top class. Lincolnview also participated in Rivals United to help the United Way support local agencies. Lincolnview and Crestview will compete in the 2020 Rivals United events on February 6-7, 2020.