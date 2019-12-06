Rocky Lee McVaigh

Rocky Lee McVaigh, 66, of Convoy, passed away at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

He was born July 6, 1953, in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Robert and Shirley (Neisewander) McVaigh, who both preceded him in death. On August 29, 1998, he married the love of his life, the former Lori Ann Hoffman. Together, they shared many years of memories.

He and Lori were longtime members of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert. Rocky enjoyed gardening and was a member of Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197. He formerly coached area youths in Little League baseball and was a major supporter of Van Wert area swimming. Rocky’s biggest enjoyment was being a devout, lifelong Cubs fan and a collector of Cubs memorabilia. He also cheered on the Bears and the OSU Buckeyes.

Rocky loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, and the lasting impression he made on his “Japanese daughters” is immeasurable.

Rocky is survived by his wife, Lori A. Hoffman-McVaigh of Convoy; two sons, Robert McVaigh of Santa Rosa, California, and Matt McVaigh of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three daughters: Noelle (Matt Hoffman) McVaigh of Santa Rosa, California, Margey (Lou) Cucinelli of Fort Wayne, and Katie McVaigh of Convoy; a brother, Lonnie McVaigh; one sister, Renee Lee; a former spouse, Kathy Walter of Fort Wayne; and six grandchildren, Porter, Stella, EJ, Gus, Mari, and Vinnie.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 160 W. Sycamore St. in Van Wert, where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. William C. Haggis II officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rocky’s memory may be sent to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 160 W. Sycamore St., Van Wert, OH 45891.

To share in Rocky’s online memorial, please www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S Washington Street, Van Wert, OH 45891.