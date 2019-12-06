MAV Youth Mentoring holds fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

MAV Youth Mentoring recently held its sixth annual Dancing with the Big Stars fundraising event. Eight couples competed for the Big Star and the Judges Choice awards at the matinee and evening performances.

The judges had a tough decision, as all the performances were outstanding. The Judge’s Choice Award went to Bev Wilker and Jeff Schnippel dancing to “To Dream the Impossible Dream”. The Big Star Award went to Rick Heyne and Jill Fulmer for raising the most money.

Shown are all the dancers who participated in MAV Youth Mentoring’s annual “Dancing with the Stars” fundraising event. photo provided

Sponsors of the event include Preferred Insurance Center, Wilker Poultry Farms, Superior Credit Union, Mel Heitkamp & Sons Builders Ltd., Celina Eagles, Katterhenry Investment Group LCS Inc., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Reynolds & Reynolds, Parker Hannifin, Grand Lake Health System, Post Printing, St. Marys Foundation, Setex, St. Henry Tile, St. Marys Foundry, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5713; Ryan Fullenkamp (emcee); Mindy Dues (DJ); judges Jane Diller, Jen Thompson, and Eric Wellman: photographer Greg Garman; Romer’s Catering and the Overdrive staff; The Mr. Shoppe; HB Salon; The Dance Centre; Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks; and the Wagner Ballroom Dance Studio.

The success of this event has allowed MAV Youth Mentoring to expand and continue with its programs this year. The Board of Directors, staff, and over 400 youths thank those who participated and donated.

Next year’s event will be held November 7, 2020.