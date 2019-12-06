Hot shooting Parkway downs Van Wert

Van Wert independent sports

ROCKFORD — An 13-0 scoring run by Parkway in the third and fourth quarters proved to be Van Wert’s undoing in a 66-56 loss to Parkway on Friday night.

The loss dropped the Cougars to 1-2, while the Panthers improved to 2-1.

A three-pointer by Owen Treece pulled Van Wert to within one, 43-42, but Dylan Hughes and Caden Slusher each scored, then Jason Luth hit a trey to expand Parkway’s lead to 50-42. Nick Hawk and Caleb Kinney closed the third quarter with baskets to put the Panthers ahead 54-42 at the end of the period.

Parkway’s Nick Hawk hit a pair of foul shots early in the fourth quarter to go up 56-42, before Colin Place got the Cougars back on the board with a bucket. Van Wert closed the gap to six twice in the quarter, but could get no closer.

Parkway led 22-21 after the first quarter, with Hawk pouring in nine points and Hughes adding eight. Hughes went on to finish with a team high 20 points and eight rebounds, while Hawk added 18. Treece scored six of his game high 23 points in the first quarter, and Clayton Proffitt hit a pair of treys in the period.

Jake Hilleary scored six of his 10 points in the second quarter and Treece added five more, while Kinney scored nine of his 14 points in the period, and Hughes added six more.

Parkway was red hot from the floor, connecting on 24 of 36 shots (67 percent), while connecting on 14 of 17 free throws. The Panthers also won the rebounding battle, 21-13.

The Cougars shot a respectable 22-46 (48 percent) and hit 6 of 9 foul shots.

Parkway will play at Crestview tonight, and Van Wert will open Western Buckeye League play at home against Defiance on Friday.

Scoring summary

Parkway 22 15 17 12 – 66

Van Wert 21 16 5 14 – 56

Parkway: Gavin Stober 1-0-3; Corey Wells 0-2-2; Dylan Hughes 8-3-20; Caden Slusher 3-2-8; Jason Luth 1-0-3; Nick Hawk 6-6-18; Caleb Kinney 6-1-14

Van Wert: Clayton Proffitt 2-0-6; Owen Treece 8-4-23; Keaton Brown 1-0-2; Tanner Barnhart 2-2-6; Jake Hilleary 5-0-10; Nathan Jackson 1-0-3; Parker Conrad 2-0-4; Colin Place 1-0-2