Friday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of Friday night’s area boys’ high school basketball games. All matchups were non-conference games. Lincolnview and Crestview were off.
Parkway 66 Van Wert 56
Allen East 67 New Knoxville 62
Antwerp 60 Fort Jennings 43
Bluffton 80 Bath 48
Bryan 51 Wayne Trace 48
Coldwater 67 Kenton 64
Columbus Grove 50 Ottoville 36
Defiance 75 Paulding 34
Elida 56 Spencerville 53
Hicksville 57 Continental 37
Kalida 47 Ada 40
Lima Sr. 76 Toledo Whitmer 54
Minster 57 Botkins 43
New Bremen 47 Celina 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 72 Liberty Center 46
St. Marys Memorial 66 St. Henry 32
Tinora 39 Delta 29
Versailles 66 Fort Recovery 58
