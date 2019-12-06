Friday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of Friday night’s area boys’ high school basketball games. All matchups were non-conference games. Lincolnview and Crestview were off.

Parkway 66 Van Wert 56

Allen East 67 New Knoxville 62

Antwerp 60 Fort Jennings 43

Bluffton 80 Bath 48

Bryan 51 Wayne Trace 48

Coldwater 67 Kenton 64

Columbus Grove 50 Ottoville 36

Defiance 75 Paulding 34

Elida 56 Spencerville 53

Hicksville 57 Continental 37

Kalida 47 Ada 40

Lima Sr. 76 Toledo Whitmer 54

Minster 57 Botkins 43

New Bremen 47 Celina 43

Ottawa-Glandorf 72 Liberty Center 46

St. Marys Memorial 66 St. Henry 32

Tinora 39 Delta 29

Versailles 66 Fort Recovery 58