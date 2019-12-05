VW independent girls’ hoops roundup

Van Wert independent sports

All three Van Wert County girls’ basketball teams were in action Thursday night, with Crestview posting a win, while Lincolnview and Van Wert lost their games.

Crestview 46 Spencerville 38

SPENCERVILLE — Bailey Gregory and Lexi Gregory each scored 11 points to rally Crestview past Spencerville 46-38. It was the Northwest Conference opener for each team.

The Lady Knights (2-2, 1-0 NWC) trailed 10-5 after the first quarter and 20-14 halftime, before outscoring the Bearcats 14-5 in the third quarter to lead 28-25. Crestview went on to enjoy an 18-13 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter, with the Gregory sister accounting for 14 of those points.

Raegan Hammons and Olivia Cunningham each added eight points for the Lady Knights.

Crestview held a 24-18 rebounding advantage in the game and hit 8 of 13 free throws.

The Lady Knights will play at Delphos St. John on Saturday, with the junior varsity game scheduled to tip off at 12 p.m.

Paulding 63 Lincolnview 47

Undefeated Paulding was too much for Lincolnview in a 63-47 win in the Northwest Conference opener at Lincolnview High School.

The Lady Panthers (4-0, 1-0 NWC) jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter and led 27-19 at halftime. Paulding extended the lead to 45-32 after three quarters, but Lincolnview got as close as seven, 54-47, before the visitors scored the final nine points of the game.

Kendall Bollenbacher led Lincolnview with 11 points, followed by Annie Mendenhall (10) and Brianna Ebel (9). The Lady Lancers shot 15 of 43 from the floor and went 13 of 21 from the foul line, while hauling down 23 rebounds.

Paulding’s Jalynn Parrett led all scorers with 18 points, while Chelsi Giesgie had 13 and Leigha Egnor 11.

Lincolnview (0-3, 0-1 NWC) will host New Bremen on Monday, and Paulding will entertain Wayne Trace on Tuesday.

Celina 44 Van Wert 29

Celina clamped down on Van Wert, holding the Lady Cougars to single digits in three of four quarters in a 44-29 win on Thursday night.

It was the home opener for Van Wert and the Western Buckeye League opener for both teams.

The game was tied 9-9 after the first quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs outscored the hosts 12-3 in the second quarter for a 21-12 halftime lead. Van Wert (1-3, 0-1 WBL) trimmed the deficit to 30-23 after three quarters, but Celina (1-1, 1-0 WBL) enjoyed a 14-6 scoring advantage in the final period.

Jaylyn Rickard led Van Wert with nine points, while Jamison Clouse chipped in with eight.

Celina’s Makenna Ashmore led all scorers with 13 points, and Emma Homan finished with 10.

The junior varsity improved to 4-0, with a 14-10 win in two quarters of play. Aerica Farmer scored seven for the JV.

Van Wert will play at Spencerville on Tuesday.