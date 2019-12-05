Patricia Ann Couts

She touched the lives of countless youths in Van Wert, Ohio during a 29-year career at the Van Wert County YMCA, but it was her vibrant smile and positive attitude that left a lasting impression upon those she met. She was known in the community as Pat.

Patricia Ann Couts, 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Park Place Senior Retirement Living Community in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born March 20, 1935, in Putnam County, the daughter of Virgil and Hellen (Bragg) Vance from Vaughnsville, who both preceded her in death. She married Leon Jay Couts of Venedocia on November 14, 1953, and he died September 15, 1992.

Survivors include a daughter, Bonnie (Don) McEvoy of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a son, Rodney (Linda) Couts of Carlsbad, California; two granddaughters, Megan (Ryan) Engelberth of Warsaw, Indiana, and Shannon (Jordan) Roberts of Southaven, Mississippi; five great-grandchildren, Deegan, Derrick. and Carley Engelberth of Warsaw, Indiana, and Barret Roberts of Southaven, Mississippi; one brother, Edgar (Norma) Vance of Vaughnsville; and devoted companion of more than 20 years, Don Dahlinghaus of Celina.

Patricia was preceded in death by two sisters, Dolores “Dee” Hoffman of Delphos and Colleen Amey of Russell’s Point.

Pat retired from the Van Wert YMCA in the late 1990s and remained devoted to its mission until her passing. After retiring, she volunteered at Van Wert County Hospital and the American Red Cross. She was an accomplished seamstress, avid pianist, sang in perfect harmony, and was equally majestic on the dance floor. She and Jay, her loving husband of 39 years, enjoyed traveling and together toured 49 U.S. states. Pat would visit her 50th, Alaska, in 2004 with her immediate family. She treasured the addition of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center to Van Wert, attending numerous events over the years.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 13.

Family visitation begins at 10 that morning at the church.

A memorial service will be held in her honor beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, in the Keltner/Good Upper Lobby of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio in Van Wert. All who knew her are welcome to attend.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County YMCA or the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund at www.HeartlandHospiceFund.org/Donate.

Condolences may be emailed to pattissmile@yahoo.com.