Kreischer wins weekly award

Crestview’s Carson Kreischer is the first Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week of the 2019-2020 winter sports season. The 6-3 junior scored 13 points against Van Wert and 11 against Miller City. “Carson had a great opening weekend for us,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “He is very efficient offensively and has a good feel for the game. Carson provides our young team with experience and leadership, and he is a great character kid that is a positive role model for Crestview basketball both on the court and in the classroom.” Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent