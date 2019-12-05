Cougar grapplers drop opener to Celina
Van Wert independent sports
CELINA — Celina overwhelmed Van Wert 71-11 in the season opener on Thursday.
At 152 pounds, Gabe Steyer recorded an 18-2 technical fall over Austin Kundtz and at 285, Eli Kline pinned Cayden Thomson in 3:29.
Celina’s 126-pounder Landon Engle pinned Killian Sudduth in 5:30, Ethan Ly pinned Jacob Geething in 2:35 (160), while at 170, Aric Gallimore won by technical fall (18-2) over Macein Bigham. At 195, Alex Stachler pinned Spencer Blue in 3:59 and at 220, Cory Fortkamp pinned Cody Gamble in 1:52.
The Bulldogs picked up forfeit wins at 106, 113, 120, 132, 138, 145 and 182.
Van Wert will wrestle at the Jim McCracken Invitational in Sidney on Saturday.
