Santa Claus coming to Convoy on Saturday

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Santa Claus will be arriving in downtown Convoy on a fire truck this Saturday, December 7, at noon.

Children can chat with Santa and receive a treat from Santa at the Convoy Municipal Building. Bring a camera for pictures of the children with Santa. There will also be collection boxes for non-perishable food items for the Helping Hands Food Pantry.

This Convoy community event is sponsored by Convoy Lions Club and the Convoy Business Association.