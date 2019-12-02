Lights on!

The Christmas lighting Grand Illumination was held this past Saturday evening in Wren. Beckam Putman, son of Shawn and Shawna Putman, was the winner of the “Create Your Own Christmas Scene” contest and turned on the lights in Wren this year. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Wren at the Santa House at the corner of Ohio 49 and Jackson Street on Saturday, December 14, and Friday and Saturday, December 20-21, from 6 to 8 p.m. Carriage rides, hot chocolate, and cookies will be available during Santa hours. photo provided