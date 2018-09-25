VW Elks schedule Fish-Tenderloin Dinner

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, will be holding its annual “all you can eat” Fish and Tenderloin Dinner on Saturday, October 6, from 5-7 p.m., or until gone, at the Elks Lodge, 1197 Elks Drive in Van Wert.

The cost is $8 for adults; and $4 for children ages 5 to 8 years old, while all kids under 4 are free.

The event is open to the public and all are welcome.