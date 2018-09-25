City Council reads TIF legislation for SD

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council read an ordinance authorizing a tax increment financing (TIF) district and agreement for The Landing at Dickinson Farm subdivision for the first time and heard a presentation from Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Larry Lee during its meeting Monday in Council Chambers.

Council read 18-08-05, which would create a TIF district, as well as an agreement with G4 Partners LLC, the entity developing the subdivision. Under the agreement, tax revenues paid in connection with the subdivision would be placed in a special fund and earmarked for infrastructure needs, such as streets and a retention pond planned for the subdivision.

The emergency ordinance will go into effect immediately after passage at the first Council meeting in October. Van Wert and Vantage school districts have already signed off on the agreement.

Lee gave City Council a handout providing information on the local economic benefits of tourism in Ohio and Van Wert County.

“Tourism is a big business in the state of Ohio,” Lee said, noting that, while tourism isn’t as big here as some areas of the state, it’s still brings in needed revenues to the county. “While we are relatively small (as far as tourism goes), tourism is important here.”

Lee also noted that, while the county was only 18th out of 22 counties in the region in revenues generated by tourism, visitors to the county provided approximately $43 million in direct and indirect revenues, $6.4 million in wages and tips, and $4.8 million in taxes in the 12 months ending in June, while providing 712 jobs in the county.

The handout noted that tourism is “an integral and driving component of the Van Wert County economy, sustaining 5.7 percent of private employment, particularly in the food and beverage, lodging, and entertainment sectors of the economy.

Lee noted that local festivals and events, as well as programming at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio and Wassenberg Art Center, bring visitors to the community.

Prior to the Council meeting, the Health Service and Safety Committee met to discuss a problem property at 681 N. Washington St. and possible solutions.

Committee Chair Bill Marshall noted during the meeting that the property has had a history of code violations dating back to 2014, and city officials have attempted to correct problems at the residence, which is in poor condition.

The owner of the property, who had lived there at one time, has been barred from entering the house after it was condemned earlier this year. Marshall said no efforts have been made to rehab the property, while efforts to buy the property by a private individual were rejected.

“I bring this to your attention, as we have other blighted properties in Van Wert, but 681 N. Washington stands out as an example of what happens to a property that is not maintained,” Marshall told Council members.

Because the city had to cut its code enforcement officer following financial challenges from the 2008 recession, while also struggling to create legislation that would address the problem, Marshall said, Council and other city officials have struggled to find answers to dealing with blighted properties such as the one at 681 N. Washington St.

While the Van Wert Area Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) program has done much to remove blighted properties in the city and county, Marshall said the program ends in December 2019, with future funding for demolition and renewal of blighted properties in doubt at that point.

Marshall called for the creation of a task force consisting of city officials and local residents to look at the problem and bring suggestions on how to solve the problem to City Council.

Two public hearings have been set in October. The first, at 6:15 p.m. Monday, October 8, is to discuss the Planned Unit Development for The Landing at Dickinson Farms subdivision, while the second, at 6:15 p.m. Monday, October 22, is for a rezoning request at 1101 Central Ave.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 8, in Council Chambers.