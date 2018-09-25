Roger Lee Martz

Roger Lee Martz, 89, of Van Wert died at 7:17 a.m., Monday at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on August 21, 1929, in Berne, Indiana, the son of Ralph and Elizabeth Mae (Cox) Martz, who both preceded him in death. He was first married to the former Marylou Dunlap, and after her death married the former Evelyn Posey. She also preceded him in death.

Survivors include a son, Kevin (Tayna) Martz of Mount Sherman, Kentucky; a brother, Jerry Martz of Van Wert; one sister, Patricia Jackson of Van Wert; 12 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

A brother, Eugene Martz; a daughter, Donella Lynn Cornelius; a son, Mike Martz; a grandson; and a great grandson, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 26, at Liberty Baptist Church in Van Wert, with Pastor Jim Burns officiating. Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Evansport (Ohio) Cemetery.

Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.