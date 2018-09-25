Marianne R. Kubin

Marianne R. Kubin, 81, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Monday, September 17, 2018.

Marianne was born October 30, 1936, in Van Wert, the daughter of Vachel and Charlotte Edwards, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, Mark; three daughters, Lorrie (Ian) Holmes, Linda (Jeff) Roehl, and Leslie (Charlie Bowman) Kubin; and one sister-in-law, Bonnie Edwards.

She served as a Registered Nurse in family practice, at Edina Public Schools, for the American Red Cross, and in triage at the Quello Clinic in Edina, Minnesota. Following retirement, her favorite pastimes were being with friends, family, traveling and meeting new people.

She was an active member of Good Samaritan United Methodist Church and a longtime member of Knob Hill Ski Club. She was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed many years in the bell choir at Good Samaritan UMC.

A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, September 28, at Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, 5730 Grove St. in Edina, Minnesota. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery after the service at 1:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the church or the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation.

Arrangements were handled by Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home’s Edina Chapel.

