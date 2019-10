L’view wins again with sweep of DSJ

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview improved to 9-4 with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 win over visiting Delphos St. John’s on Monday.

Brianna Ebel led the Lady Lancers with 29 assists, while Lakin Brant had a team high 21 digs. Kendall Bollenbacher had 12 kills.

Lincolnview will travel to Allen East today.