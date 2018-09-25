LSO bringing new program to Brumback

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra will be taking a new program, “Symphony Storytime”, on the road. The Symphony String Quartet will be in Van Wert at the Brumback Library, 215 W. Main St., on Wednesday, October 3, at 10:30 a.m.

Children will enjoy beloved books such as Pete the Cat, Peter Rabbit, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, and many more popular favorites accompanied by beautiful classical masterworks performed by a string quartet comprised of Lima Symphony Orchestra musicians.

This program allows children to experience music through highly interactive teaching and performances, introducing them to basic musical ideas and concepts. With a focus on creative movement and music literacy, “Symphony Storytime” is designed to spark a child’s imagination and to foster a lifelong love and appreciation for music. This program is free and open to the public and made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

These performances are part of the Lima Symphony’s ongoing commitment to music education and its firm belief that music and the other arts are critical tools in building strong communities. This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts. Locally, this project is supported by the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, State Bank, and Range Kleene.

For more information, contact the Brumback Library at 419.238.2168.