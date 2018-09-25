Crestview falls in football poll

Van Wert independent sports

After losing to Columbus Grove, Crestview dropped from No. 4 to No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press high school football poll.

The Knights (4-1) remain the only Northwest Conference team ranked in the statewide poll.

Western Buckeye League leader St. Marys (5-0) remains No. 1 in Division IV, while Kenton fell out of the poll after losing to the Roughriders. The Wildcats were ranked No. 12 last week.

Green Meadows Conference member Edgerton (5-0) is ranked No. 8 in Division VII, and five Midwest Athletic Conference teams are ranked in this week’s poll – Anna (4-1) is No. 15 in Division V, Coldwater (5-0) and Marion Local (5-0) remain No. 1 and 2 in Division VI, St. Henry (4-1) is No. 12 in the same division and Minster (4-1) is No. 4 in Division VII.

Lima Central Catholic (5-0) is ranked 5th in Division VI.

For the full poll, click https://ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2018/AP-Poll-3.pdf.