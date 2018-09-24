Zandra Lee Haynes

Zandra Lee Haynes, 60, of Van Wert, died at 10:23 p.m. Friday, September 21, 2018, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born February 7, 1960, in Mansfield, the daughter of Charlotte Spry and Rodney Bivens, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Robert S. “Bob” Haynes of Van Wert; a daughter, Amanda Trivett of Van Wert; two sons, Rob Haynes of Nashville, Tennessee, and Michael Haynes of Van Wert; one grandson; a brother, Perry (Marcy) Bivens of Van Wert; and three sisters, Brenda (Brian) Peterson of Florida, Essie Bivens of Goshen, Indiana, and Tori Bivens of Dayton.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematoryin Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.