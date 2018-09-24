Soccer: Van Wert defeats Lincolnview

Van Wert independent sports

The visiting Van Wert Cougars rallied with a pair of second half goals to defeat Lincolnview 2-1 in non-conference soccer action on Saturday.

Isaac Alverez scored on a penalty kick and Gabe Steyer scored the other goal for Van Wert. Lincolnview’s goal was scored by Clayton Leeth with an assist from Landon Moody.

Both teams are back in action Tuesday – Van Wert (2-6) will host Cory-Rawson and Lincolnview (1-5-2) will entertain Cory-Rawson.