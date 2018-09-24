Search results in drug count for teenager

VW independent/submitted information

A Van Wert teenager was arrested on a drug charge related to the search of a Ridge Township residence this past Friday.

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of Caleb J. Phillips, 18, on one count of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. The arrest was made in connection with the executive of a search warrant at 8597 Boroff Road. The sheriff said there were eight people on the property when the search warrant was executed. All were identified and seven of the eight were later released.

Items seized at the residence to be used for evidentiary purposes included a moderate amount of suspected cocaine, a moderate amount of suspected marijuana, cash, a cell phone, digital scales, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Phillips was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending his initial appearance Monday in Van Wert Municipal Court.

Sheriff Riggenbach noted that the investigation is continuing and more charges could be filed in the case. He asks that anyone with information on drug activity contact the sheriff’s office at 419.238.3866 or use the office’s website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.comand click on the “submit a crime tip” link. Those providing information can remain anonymous.

The sheriff said that his office would continue to aggressively pursue all drug tips his office receives.

Area residents can also report information on other crimes by using the above options or contacting Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP. People can also remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.