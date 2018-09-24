On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

WKSD

Friday: Wayne Trace at Fairview – 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday: Ohio State at Penn State – 6 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. kickoff

WERT

Friday: Van Wert at Kenton – 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday: Toledo at Fresno St. – 9 p.m. pregame, 10:30 p.m. kickoff