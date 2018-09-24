Monday Mailbag: September 24, 2018

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of the Monday Mailbag includes questions about high school, college and pro football and cross country.

Q: Was the reason Crestview lost to Columbus Grove because they were looking ahead to Spencerville? Name withheld upon request

A: No. Head coach Jared Owens has his team focus on the current opponent instead of upcoming ones. A couple of mistakes – a turnover and a Columbus Grove punt return for a touchdown – really hurt the Knights. And let’s give some credit to the Bulldogs. One coach told me during the preseason that Columbus Grove might be the most improved team in the NWC this season. They seem to be on a bit of a roll.

Q: Even though Van Wert won’t win the WBL title, can they still get into the playoffs? Name withheld upon request

A: Never say never, because the WBL championship race isn’t over yet. Admittedly, it would take a lot for the Cougars to get a share of the title. As far as the postseason, yes, that’s still a possibility. It’s probably going to take a seven win season for Van Wert to play in Week No. 11. If enough things happened in Division IV, Region 14, six wins could do it, but I think that’s a long shot. Either way, at 3-2, that leaves little room for error.

Q: Why doesn’t the state just let all high school football teams get in the playoffs? Name withheld upon request

A: Don’t hold your breath, the Ohio High School Athletic Association isn’t going for that anytime soon.

But let’s say it did happen – for it to work, the postseason would take seven weeks, two weeks longer than the current five, because Ohio has over 700 schools playing football. Without cutting a week or two off the regular season (that won’t happen either), that means the finals would take place shortly before Christmas. Another reason – football isn’t like other sports, in the fact a team can play multiple games in a week. That’s why it would take so much longer, and it would interfere with winter sports.

Yes, other states let all teams in, including Indiana. But those states also have far less teams playing football.

Q: Why don’t you devote more coverage to cross country? Name withheld upon request

A: Check out today’s top sports story. Last week, Van Wert cross country coach Ryan Holliday was the featured coach in our Coaches Corner column, and the coaches have done a great job supplying us with all the information we need. I don’t think we’ve missed covering any of the meets Crestview, Lincolnview or Van Wert have participated in this year.

Q: Have the Cleveland Browns finally found a quarterback? You have to admit, Baker Mayfield took pretty good against the Jets. Name withheld upon request

A: There are more Browns fans here than I thought, but I’m very happy to know I’m not alone.

I’m surprised Tyrod Taylor looked so bad, but yes, Mayfield looked good. Now, I don’t want to get too excited because it was just one game, and the Jets are not a good team.

I want to say yes, they finally got it right, but ask me again later in the season.

Q: Who do you like Saturday – Ohio State or Penn State? Name withheld upon request

A: As a fan, I’d like to see Ohio State win, but it’s going to be a big challenge. You can bet Penn State will put a lot of pressure on Dwayne Haskins, even more than TCU tried to do. If he responds well, the Buckeyes should be in good shape.

By the way, since Penn State joined the Big Ten, Ohio State is 6-6 in Happy Valley.

If you have a question for the Monday Mailbag, simply email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.