Lincolnview enjoys good season

Lincolnview’s golf team finished third at last week’s Northwest Conference boys’ golf tournament and second with Paulding in the final regular season standings. Pictured above (left to right) are team members Landon Price, Zane Miller, Reece Farmer, Ryan Moody, Jaden Youtsey, Braden Evans and Avery Slusher. Photo courtesy of Lincolnview Local Schools