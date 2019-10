Lady Lancers win title

Lincolnview won last week’s Northwest Conference girls’ golf tournament, held at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Lima. The Lady Lancers finished ahead of Delphos Jefferson, Bluffton and Allen East. Pictured above are (left to right): Aryonna Hoghe, Shiann Kraft, head coach Brad Doidge, Winter Boroff and Adalee Purk. Photo courtesy of Lincolnview Local Schools