Diana Jean Stevens

Diana Jean Stevens, 69, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:37 a.m. Monday, September 24, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born November 21, 1948, in Van Wert, the daughter of L. Marie (Pearson) and Charles Joseph Watson, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include three children, Shelly (Vincent) Robertson of Indianapolis, Indiana, Roy Burk of Wilshire; Jeremy (Angel) Stevens of Van Wert; sisters: Mary (Allen) Zerby of Rossville, Indiana, and Sharon Blythe of Van Wert; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Russell D. Stevens, and a brother, Kenny Watson, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Bill Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 27, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.