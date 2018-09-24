Close of voter registration announced

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections has announced that the close of registration for the November 6 General Election is 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 9. The Board of Elections office, 120 E. Main St., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day.

Anyone not currently registered in Van Wert County, or who has moved since the May 8 Primary Election and not changed their address with the Board of Elections, should stop by one of the following locations and update their registration:

The Van Wert License Bureau; Brumback and Delphos Public libraries; Van Wert County Department of Human Services; WIC (Women, Infants, Children), the Treasurer’s, Auditor’s, and Title departments in the Courthouse and the Board of Elections office.

Any questions regarding voter registration may be answered by contacting the Board of Elections at 419.238.4192.