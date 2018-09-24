Cast named for fall Offstage play offering

VW independent/submitted information

Off Stage Productions Inc. has announced the cast for its fall dinner theatre production of the Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy, Farce of Habit. The two-act play is being directed by Matthew Kroll, with Amy McConn assistant director, and Julie Lang costume mistress.

Cast members are as follows: Wanelle Wilburn, Kelly Smith; D. Gene Wilburn, John Vining; Maxie Wilburn Suggs, Dolores Foreman; Jock McNair, Steve Bricker; Jenna Sealy Wilburn, Rachael Dettrow; Ty Wilburn, Jonathan Dennie; Huddle Fisk, Ed Eichler; Sister Myrtle Agnes, Lisa Eichler, and Barb Stratton, Kecia Pontius.

Show dates are from October 19-21 and 26-28. Saturday and Sunday performances will be dinner theatre shows. Doors will open on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., with dinner at 7, and the show at 8 that evening.

Doors will open for Sunday matinees at 12:30 p.m., with dinner at 1 p.m., and the show at 2 that afternoon. Tickets for dinner and the show are $28 each.

Both Friday performances will be “Popcorn Night” performances and will include popcorn, but not dinner, with the cost of the show. Water and soft drinks will also be available for purchase. Cost of Friday performances is $13.

Reservations can be made by members starting at 10 a.m. Monday, October 1, and for the general public starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 3. Box office hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily and the phone number is 419.605.6708.

All Off Stage productions are held at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert (enter Door 13 at the rear of Vantage).

More information on Off Stage Productions can be found online at www.offstagethreatre.comand on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OffStageProductions, by contacting an Off Stage member, or by calling the box office number above.