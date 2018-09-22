Schools awarded safety-security grants

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced that he is awarding $12 million in grants to help enhance safety and security at schools across the state.

All of Ohio’s public schools, chartered nonpublic schools, and schools operated by county boards of developmental disabilities will receive the greater of $2,500 or $5.65 per student to spend toward school safety programs and training.

In Van Wert County, Van Wert City Schools will receive $11,537.30, Lincolnview Local Schools $4,830.75, Crestview Local Schools $4,638.65, Delphos City Schools, $5,344.90, Wayne Trace Local Schools, $5,152.80, Parkway Local Schools $5,706.50, and Vantage Career Center and Delphos St. John’s $2,500 apiece.

“Ohio’s students are entitled to feel safe when the school bell rings, and this funding will impact children by boosting safety measures at more than 1,700 schools across the state,” said Attorney General DeWine. “Schools will have the flexibility to use these grants for things like training for school resource officers, safety and security materials, and programs to identify and help students who may be struggling with their mental health.”

The grants are funded with appropriations made by the Ohio legislature as part of House Bill 318. The bill, which was sponsored by state representatives Sarah LaTourette (R-Chesterland) and John Patterson (D-Jefferson), appointed the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to develop the school safety training grant program in consultation with the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

The law requires that participating schools and county boards work with law enforcement in their jurisdictions to determine the best use of the grant funding.

A full list of grant awards can be found on the Ohio Attorney General’s website. Attorney General DeWine mailed a letter to each school this week with instructions on how to access the funds for use between October 1 of this year and June 30, 2019.