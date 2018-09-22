Local church to host Trunk or Treat event

VW independent/submitted information

First United Methodist Church, corner of Central Avenue and Jefferson Street, will host its annual Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 27, from 10 a.m. until noon, in the city parking lot across from the church.

Join church members for a morning of games, fun, food, and fellowship. Families should bring their children in costume for some fun and treats.

For more information about the afternoon fun, contact Teresa Shaffer at 419.238.0631, extension 307.