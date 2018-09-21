Westwood to have session on addiction

VW independent/submitted information

The staff of Westwood Behavioral Health Center in Van Wert invites area residents for its sessions on addiction on the second and fourth Monday of each month, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The next session will be held Monday, September 24, with Anthony Greutman, LSW, LICDC, to present information on “Levels of Care”. Greutman’s presentation will focus on determining the appropriate placement for an individual. This can range from non-intensive outpatient all the way up to medical detoxification. He will also be discussing what factors play a role in making these determinations.

These sessions are free and open to the public and will be held at Westwood Behavioral Health Center, 1158 Westwood Drive in Van Wert. Westwood will be hosting various speakers from within the community to present information about addiction, the effects of addiction on the family, and what services are available to treat addiction.

Following Monday’s presentation, there will be a time set aside for answering questions. Families of addicts are especially urged to attend the meetings.