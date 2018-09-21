VW independent sports roundup

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Bluffton 0

The Lady Lancers improved to 8-4 (2-1 NWC) with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-5 sweep of visiting Bluffton on Thursday.

Madison Williams had 14 kills, Lakin Brant had 21 digs and Brianna Ebel finished with 27 assists, 15 digs and a team high seven aces. Kendall Bollenbacher chipped in with 11 kills.

Lincolnview will host Delphos St. John’s on Monday.

Shawnee 3 Van Wert 1

Shawnee topped visiting Van Wert 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 25-19 on Thursday.

Van Wert (7-4, 2-2 WBL) will return to action Saturday at Bryan.

WBL golf

St. Marys won the Western Buckeye League golf tournament at Eagle Rock Golf Course in Defiance.

Van Wert finished seventh, and Gavin Flickinger was named Honorable Mention All-WBL.

Soccer scores

Allen East 2 Lincolnview 0

Kenton 7 Van Wert 0

Continental 11 Crestview 0 (girls)

Van Wert 4 Delphos Jefferson 1 (Ariana Adkins and Elizabeth Tomlinson each had two goals for Van Wert)