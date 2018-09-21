Shirley Mae (Highley) Prichard

Shirley Mae Prichard, 85, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Friday, September 21, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born May 21, 1933, in Rockford, the daughter of Paul and Pearl (McClintock) Highley, who both preceded her in death. On September 26, 1953, she married Lloyd Raymond Prichard, who died March 21, 2016.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandy K. (Ron) DeVecchio of Van Wert; two sons, Kevin L. Prichard of Ohio City and Kent R. (Jacquie) Prichard of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Mandee (Matt) Slavik, Nic DeVecchio, Jacob York, Spencer (Kenzie) Prichard, Jason (Allison) VanTilburg, Kristi McFarlane and Esther (Mike) Driggs; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sharon (Gary) Walls of Mercer; one sister-in-law, Joanne Highley of Celina; and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Paul W. Highley, and a daughter-in-law, Gretta Prichard, also preceded her in death.

Shirley was a graduate of Rockford High School and retired from Kennedy Manufacturing. She attended LifeHouse Church in Van Wert. She was a member of the Van Wert Traveling Squares and American Legion Unit 178 Auxiliary in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 25, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Matt Braun officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Monday, September 24, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or the family.

