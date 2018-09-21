Kinstle’s to host sheriff’s car seat session

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced his office’s participation in Child Passenger Safety Week, a campaign dedicated to helping parents and caregivers make sure their children ride as safely as possible, every trip, every time. Sheriff Riggenbach said that Child Passenger Safety Week runs September 23-29 and is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“Every 33 seconds a child under the age of 13 is involved in a crash” said Sheriff Riggenbach. “Using age and size appropriate child restraints is the best way to keep your child safe.”

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children ages 1 to 13. Car seats, booster seats, and seat belts can make all the difference.

“Car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants under 1-year-old, and 54 percent for toddlers ages 1 to 4,” the sheriff stated. “Children between 4 and 8 are 45 percent less likely to be injured if they’re in a booster seat rather than a seat belt (while) 26 percent of children ages 8 and under who died in car accidents in 2014 were not restrained by a car seat, booster seat, or seat belt.

“Car seats matter, and having the right car seat installed and used the right way is critical,” Sheriff Riggenbach added.

The sheriff also noted that, too often, parents move their children to the front seat before they should, which increases the risk of injury and death.

“It’s our job to keep our children safe,” Sheriff Riggenbach stressed. “Get your car seats checked. Make certain they are installed the right way and that your children are buckled in the right way. Even if you think your child is safe, check again, so you can be sure that your child is the safest he or she can be while riding.”

To kick off this year’s Child Passenger Safety Week, the sheriff said his office has partnered with Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service to provide residents the opportunity to have their child safety seat and/or booster seat inspected by one of the sheriff’s office’s certified car seat technicians to ensure it is installed correctly.

This Saturday, September 22, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., residents can stop in at Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, 650 W. Ervin Road in Van Wert, for a free inspection of their child passenger safety seat. Area residents are also encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 419.238.3866 to make an appointment for an inspection. Walk-ins are welcome Saturday, but will have to wait behind those who scheduled an appointment.

Sheriff Riggenbach said his office has two certified car seat technicians, Deputies Colleen Wiley and Seth Karl, and he encouraged residents who have children in car seats or booster seats to call Deputy Wiley or Deputy Karl at the sheriff’s office, with any questions about their car seats or booster seats. Residents can also make an appointment with the two deputies to have their child’s car seat or booster seat installed or inspected. This service provided by the sheriff’s office is available to residents all year, not just during Child Passenger Safety Week.

Sheriff Riggenbach also said the NHTSA recommends keeping children rear-facing as long as possible up to the top height or weight allowed by their particular seats. Once a child outgrows the rear-facing only “infant” car seat, the child should travel in a rear-facing “convertible” or multi-use car seat. Once children outgrow the rear facing size limits, they are ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness. After outgrowing a forward-facing car seat, children should be placed in booster seats until they are big enough to use seat belts safely. The safest place for kids under age 13 is in the back seat of the car.

Sheriff Riggenbach provided information on Ohio’s Child Restraint Law:

Children who are less than 4 years of age and/or weigh less than 40 pounds must be in properly used child restraints in accordance with manufacturers’ instructions.

Children less than 8 years of age, unless they have reached 4 feet, 9 inches in height, must be properly secured in accordance with the manufacturers’ instructions in booster seats or child restraints that meet the federal motor vehicle safety standards.

Children who are 8-15 years of age (or younger children who are at least 4 feet, 9 inches tall) must be properly restrained in accordance with manufacturers’ instructions in child restraints, booster seats, or seat belts regardless of front or back seat occupancy.

Sheriff Riggenbach reminds residents to register their car seat and booster seat with the car seat manufacturer, so they can be notified in the event of a recall.

For more information on car seat and child car safety, go to the following website: www.safercar.gov/parents.