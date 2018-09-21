Football Friday Scoreboard: Sept. 21, 2018
Here are final scores from Friday’s area high school football games.
Western Buckeye League
Van Wert 39 Shawnee 6
St. Marys 70 Kenton 29
Wapakoneta 56 Elida 12
Celina 42 Ottawa-Glandorf 24
Defiance 28 Bath 7
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove 33 Crestview 20
Paulding 28 Bluffton 17
Spencerville 69 Ada 16
Allen East 50 Delphos Jefferson 6
Green Meadows Conference
Wayne Trace 52 Antwerp 36
Tinora 7 Ayersville 6
Edgerton 62 Fairview 29
Hicksville 51 Holgate 22
Midwest Athletic Conference
Versailles 27 Delphos St. John’s 0
Minster 62 Parkway 35
Marion Local 44 Anna 20
Coldwater 35 Fort Recovery 31
St. Henry 36 New Bremen 0
Others
Toledo Whitmer 41 Lima Sr. 7
Lima Central Catholic 36 Toledo Rams 6
