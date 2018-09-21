The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

Football Friday Scoreboard: Sept. 21, 2018

Here are final scores from Friday’s area high school football games.

Western Buckeye League

Van Wert 39 Shawnee 6

St. Marys 70 Kenton 29

Wapakoneta 56 Elida 12

Celina 42 Ottawa-Glandorf 24

Defiance 28 Bath 7

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove 33 Crestview 20

Paulding 28 Bluffton 17

Spencerville 69 Ada 16

Allen East 50 Delphos Jefferson 6

Green Meadows Conference

Wayne Trace 52 Antwerp 36

Tinora 7 Ayersville 6

Edgerton 62 Fairview 29

Hicksville 51 Holgate 22

Midwest Athletic Conference

Versailles 27 Delphos St. John’s 0

Minster 62 Parkway 35

Marion Local 44 Anna 20

Coldwater 35 Fort Recovery 31

St. Henry 36 New Bremen 0

Others

Toledo Whitmer 41 Lima Sr. 7

Lima Central Catholic 36 Toledo Rams 6

POSTED: 09/21/18 at 8:49 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports