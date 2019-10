Crestview declaws Jefferson

Crestview’s Avery McCoy makes a play at the net during Thursday night’s Northwest Conference match against Delphos Jefferson. McCoy finished with 14 assists and six kills, and the Lady Knights enjoyed 25-20, 25-9, 25-19 victory. Bailey Gregory had 23 digs and Lexi Gregory had 12 kills. Crestview (8-3, 3-1 NWC) will host Van Wert on Monday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent