Chiles is the Student Athlete of the Week

Van Wert High School cross country runner Gage Chiles is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Chiles, who was nominated by head coach Ryan Holliday, ran a 17:36 and placed 27th out of 278 runners at last Saturday’s Trinity Valkyrie Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky. “He is our senior captain and continues to provide incredibly rock solid leadership,” Holliday said. Area coaches and athletic directors may send weekly nominations to sports@thevwindependent.com. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent