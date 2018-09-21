Bearcats win 2018 NWC golf title

Submitted information

DEFIANCE – Spencerville won the Northwest Conference golf tournament with a score of 315 at the Auglaize Golf Club in Defiance on Thursday. The first place tournament finish also clinched the overall 2018 conference golf championship for the Bearcats.

Paulding (343) edged out Lincolnview (344) by one shot for the runner-up finish in the tournament. Other tournament team totals were: Bluffton (353), Delphos Jefferson (356), Columbus Grove (357), Allen East (373), Crestview (409), Ada (409).

Ethan Harmon, Spencerville junior, was the tournament medalist with a score of 74. Runner-up medalist honors were earned by Gavin Harmon (Spencerville), Logan Gallmeier, (Delphos Jefferson), and Reece Farmer (Lincolnview) as all finished with scores of 78.

The tournament finish for each school was combined with their regular season finish to determine the final golf standings for the NWC for 2018. Spencerville won both the regular season and tournament, and took first place with a perfect 18 points. Paulding and Lincolnview tied for second with a total of 15 points. The other schools’ order of conference finish was Bluffton (12), Columbus Grove (9), Delphos Jefferson (8), Allen East (7), Crestview (3), Ada (3).

Following Thursday’s action, the NWC also presented its All-Conference Awards for 2018.

The coaches voted Mike Harmon of Spencerville as Coach of the Year. Junior Gavin Harmon of Spencerville earned Golfer of the Year honors by virtue of points earned during each regular season match and the season-ending tournament. Harmon was joined on the NWC First Team by Ethan Harmon (SV), Logan Gallmeier (DJ), Ryan Moody (LV), Reece Farmer (LV), Jacob Oglesbee (CG) and Braxton Scalf (DJ).

NWC 2nd Team: Alex Gallman (SV), Carter Frey (AE), Cole Koenig (BL), Kolson Egnor (PL), Fletcher Cook (PL), Drake Mertz (SV).

NWC Honorable Mention: Drew Wilson (BL), Kenny Lovett (BL), Hunter Kauser (PL), Colton Lautzenheiser (CV), Braden Evans (LV), Jaden Youtsey (LV), Owen Macke (CG), Nick Phillips (AE), Zach Miller (AE), Cole Heller (PL), Chad Carper (PL), Ethan Hull (ADA).