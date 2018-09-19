Jacqueline L. Wells

Jacqueline L. “Jackie” Wells, 87, of Van Wert, died at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Jackie was born December 18, 1930, in Van Wert, the daughter of Herbert “Poke” and Bernice (Johnson) Brotherwood. On June 7, 1952, Jackie married Cleo E. Wells. Both her parents and her husband preceded her in death.

Surviving are her three children, Ron (Linda) Wells of Van Wert, Sheryl (Jim) Burns of Flint, Michigan, and Jenny (Stan) Lichtenberger of Van Wert; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Wells of Convoy. Jackie was also blessed with seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. One sister, Betty (Orville) Shook of Colon, Michigan, also survives.

A son, Ed Wells; one grandchild; and two brothers, Gerald and Thomas Brotherwood, also preceded her in death.

Jackie retired as an LPN working at Vancrest and Lincolnway nursing homes. She was a 35-year volunteer for the American Red Cross and a former member of NAPNES and the LPN Association of Ohio. She loved her grandchildren, quilting, and baking.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday September 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday September 21, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The American Red Cross or Vancrest Health Care Center’s Activities Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.