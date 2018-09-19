Crime Stoppers 9/19/18

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve its investigation into tampering with a railroad crossing.

At 8:18 a.m. on Monday, September 17, CFE Railroad contacted the police department and reported that its signals had been tampered with, causing the railroad safety system to malfunction at the crossing in the 100 block of North Wayne Street and surrounding railroad crossings.

The person tampering with the system caused the railroad signal to be unable to activate when a train is approaching. This would cause the warning signals not to operate in time to warn drivers of an approaching train. Anyone seeing someone tampering with the railroad signals or railroad tracks should contact the police department immediately.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!